Prairie Fest Quilt Show and raffle set for June 16-18

Area residents who enjoy the beauty of heirloom family quilts or quilts that have been recently created or purchased are invited to the 2023 PrairieFest Quilt Show.

This year’s show will be held June 16-18 during the annual PrairieFest community celebration at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. (Jackson at Polk).

Quilt Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, and noon to 4 p.m. June 18.

The show is co-hosted by the Quilters Dozen Quilt Club, the Oswegoland Park District, and the Little White School Museum.

A certified quilt appraiser will be available to appraise visitors’ treasured quilts during the show June 16 and 17. There will be an appraisal fee.

Quilters Dozen annual quilt raffle fundraiser now underway

The Quilters Dozen is hosting their annual fundraiser the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2023 PrairieFest Quilt, “Mesmerize,” designed by Natalia Bonner for Moda Fabrics. Its graphic pattern of squares in shades of cream, tan, gold and soft black gives the quilt a dramatic feel. It measures 60 inches by 73 inches, for decorating a couch or creating a wall display. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric, batting and thread. This year’s PrairieFest Quilt was machine stitched and skillfully hand quilted by the members of the Quilters Dozen.

Quilt raffle donation is $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5. Raffle tickets are available from quilt club members and in groups of six online at the Prairiefest.com website. Tickets for the raffle quilt also will be sold during the quilt show. Proceeds benefit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and the Oswegoland Park District’s Prairiefest Celebration.

The Quilters Dozen meets weekly at the Oswego American Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego. For information about the Quilt Show, this year’s quilt raffle fundraiser or the Quilters Dozen Club, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8743.