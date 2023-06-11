Plano, Yorkville students participate in annual Natural Resources Tour

Fourth grade students from Emily G. Johns School in Plano and fifth grade students from Yorkville Intermediate School attended the 16th annual Kendall County Natural Resource Tour in May. Approximately 415 students learned about soil, trees, river ecology, watersheds, wild life conservation, recycling, mosquitos, ticks, bird migration and more.

This year’s tour was hosted at Silver Springs State Park around Loon Lake and organized by the Kendall County Agriculture in the Classroom program, which is housed by the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District. Many local organizations/agencies made this event possible through their participation including: the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District, Kendall County Forest Preserve District, Kendall County Outdoor Education Center, Kendall County Environmental Health Department and University of Illinois Extension. Additional presenters included Illinois Conservation Police, Friends of the Fox River and Grundy County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Funding for the tour is made available through the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District. The tour is free for Kendall County schools to attend. The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District thanks all who helped make this year’s tour possible.