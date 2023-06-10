Kendall County Agriculture Essay Contest winners named

Winners of the 2023 Kendall County Agriculture Career Essay Contest were recently announced. Emily Graver, a seventh grade at Traughber Junior High School in Oswego took first place, winning the $100 prize. Second place winner was Thompson Junior High School sixth grader Riley Bell, winning a $50 prize. A $25 prize was given to Mr. Krygowski of Traughber Junior High School for having the most students enter the essay contest.

Kendall County students in grades six through 12 had the opportunity to enter the contest by submitting an essay on a career they were interested in in agriculture. The contest is put on by the Kendall County Agriculture in the Classroom Program.