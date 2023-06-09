Oswego museum hosts farm heritage tour Saturday

The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, will host a bus tour to the Parkhurst Farm on Saturday, June 10, aimed at helping area residents understand Oswego’s agricultural heritage. The tour is organized by the Oswegoland Heritage Association in partnership with the Oswegoland Park District.

Participants 16 and older are invited to meet at the museum at noon for the tour, which will last about an hour and a half.

Registration, which is required, is $5 for park district residents and $10 for nonresidents. Call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit the museum website at littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/oswego-history-tour-legacy-farms/ to register. Space is limited.

The Parkhurst Farm tour is the first of the season and is designed to complement the museum’s previous in-town tour of urban barns. Members of the Parkhurst family will explain how their ancestors settled and farmed land just outside Oswego for generations, and how the family has been an active part of the community during all of those generations.

The tour begins and ends at the Little White School Museum. Participants are invited to dress appropriately for the weather, expect light walking conditions and bring water and snacks, as participants will be invited to sit with their farm hosts, ask questions and discuss the area’s agricultural history.