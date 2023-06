Fox Valley Kickers Club, located at 1015 Harvey Road in Oswego, will host its second annual car show from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

The event will include a DJ, raffles, games and displays. Trophies will be awarded in many different classes. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free for spectators.

Proceeds of the show will be donated to Kendall County Community Food Pantry.