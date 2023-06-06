Are you a proud quilt owner? Display it at the annual PrairieFest Quilt Show June 16-17 in Oswego

Are you a proud quilt owner? If so, why not share your fabric art treasure with the whole community during the 2023 PrairieFest Quilt Show June 16 to 18 in Oswego?

Area residents who own heirloom family quilts or quilts they have created themselves or bought are encouraged to display their treasures at this year’s show. Contemporary and antique quilts that are either machine or hand quilted are welcome. There is no cost to display quilts at the show.

This year’s show will be during the annual PrairieFest community celebration at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. (Jackson at Polk).

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

The show is co-hosted by the Quilters Dozen Quilt Club, the Oswegoland Park District, and the Little White School Museum.

A certified quilt appraiser will be available to appraise visitors’ treasured quilts during the show on June 16 and 17. There will be an appraisal fee.

Quilts for the show should be dropped off at the Little White School Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Displayed quilts must be picked up by their owners after the quilt show closes, between 4:30 and 5 p.m., Sunday, June 18.

Quilt entry forms are available for download and print at Prairiefest.com. Click on “Get Involved” at the top right of the page, and select “Be a Part of It.” Scroll down to download quilt show entry forms. Form are also available from Quilters Dozen members, and during the drop-off time at the Little White School Museum on Wednesday, June 14.

Members of Oswego’s Quilters Dozen Quilting Club show off the 2023 PrairieFest Quilt that will be awarded to one lucky winner at the end of this year’s PrairieFest Quilt Show, set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16-18, at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum. Quilt show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Quilters Dozen annual quilt raffle fundraiser now underway

The Quilters Dozen has kicked off their annual fundraiser the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2023 PrairieFest Quilt, “Mesmerize,” designed by Natalia Bonner for Moda Fabrics. Its graphic pattern of squares in shades of cream, tan, gold and soft black gives the quilt a dramatic feel. It measures 60″ x 73″, the perfect size for decorating a couch or creating a wall display. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric, batting and thread. This year’s PrairieFest Quilt was machine stitched and skillfully hand quilted by the members of the Quilters Dozen.

Quilt raffle donation is $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5. Raffle tickets are available from quilt club members and in groups of six online at the Prairiefest.com website. Tickets for the raffle quilt also will be sold during the quilt show. Proceeds benefit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and the Oswegoland Park District’s Prairiefest Celebration.

The Quilters Dozen meets weekly at the Oswego American Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego. For information about the Quilt Show, this year’s quilt raffle fundraiser or the Quilters Dozen Club, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8743.