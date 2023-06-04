Davis to host fishing derby June 17

State Representative Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, invites District 75 constituents to attend a fishing derby from 10 a.m. to noon on June 17 at Loon Lake in Silver Springs State Park.

The first 75 kids to attend will receive free rods and reels, courtesy of the Future Anglers Foundation. T.E.A.C.H. Illinois and the Illinois Conservation Police will be on-site to host informational sessions about ways to remain safe while fishing, along with assisting participants with baiting hooks and reels. No fishing license is required to participate.

“As someone who spent many summer afternoons fishing with my grandfather, I look forward to the memories families will make at this event on Father’s Day weekend,” Davis said in a news release. “This derby is the perfect chance for families to come together and spend time outdoors at one of the many beautiful parks our state has to offer, all while learning more about fishing and wildlife.”

Silver Springs Park is located at 13608 Fox Road in Yorkville.

For more information about the event, contact Rep. Davis’ district office at 331-867-8200 or visit RepJedDavis.com.