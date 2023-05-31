Yorkville school placed on lockdown as police search, locate person in Bristol Bay subdivision

Bristol Bay Elementary School at 427 Bristol Bay Drive, Yorkville, was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, May 31, as Yorkville Police and other Kendall County area police agencies responded to a report of a person displaying a weapon.

In a statement, Yorkville police said they were summoned to the Bristol Bay subdivision located east of Route 47 on the city’s far north side on a report of a person “yelling, waving a gun around and getting violent.”

Police from multiple other area agencies also responded to the scene and traffic was shutdown in some areas of the subdivision. A police officer was dispatched to the school and remained there throughout the incident.

Using a drone and a clothing description, police said they were able to locate the person in the 200 block of Barrett Drive. The person did not have a weapon and there was no indication the person had previously been in position of a weapon. Police said the person was later discovered to have been in possession of a blue tooth speaker.

Police said they determined the person was experiencing a mental health crisis and was then taken by Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics to an area hospital for a psychological evaluation.

In addition to Yorkville police, personnel from the Oswego Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team and Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene.

“We would like to thank all responding agencies. Our primary concern was the safety and well-being of everyone in the neighborhood and school which was in session,” police said in the statement.