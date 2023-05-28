Register now for Indian Valley Theatre’s summer workshops

Registration is now open for Indian Valley Theatre’s summer children’s and teen’s workshops.

Children entering first through sixth grades will perform the show, “May the Rock be with You,” written by Alethia Hummel. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 12 to 22 with performances at 6:30 p.m. June 23 and 2 p.m. June 24. Deadline to register is June 5.

The Teen Workshop classes for those entering seventh grade through graduating seniors will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 to 21. This year’s program will be “The Absolutely True Tale of Robin Hood” written by Zoe Michaels, performed at noon and 6:30 p.m. July 22. Deadline to register is July 3.

All classes and performances are held at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich.

Students are expected to attend all classes along with the final student performances. The cost is $90 per child.

Visit IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com/info-sign-ups for a link to the workshop page to register and pay. Mail-in applications are not available this year.

For questions about registration, send a message through IVT’s Facebook page or email ivtchildrensworkshop@gmail.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.