Tickets on sale now for May 31 charter bus trip to watch Cubs, Rays at Wrigley Field

Tickets are on sale now for a Wednesday May, 31 charter bus trip to a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Game time is 1:20 p.m. and the Cubs will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The $70 fee includes charter bus, game ticket, prizes and refreshments on the bus. The bus will leave at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot at the JCPenney store at Route 30 and Route 34 in the Ogden Hill shopping center in Montgomery.

The outing is sponsored by the Kendall Retired Teachers Association but open to the general public.

For information and to buy tickets, call Jim Hissong, KRTA president, at 630-553-9153.

– Shaw Local News Network