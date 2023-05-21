New Illinois Extension educator will serve Kendall, Kane, DuPage counties

From protecting native plants and pollinators to helping urban, suburban and rural residents grow food in their communities, the new University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator aims to meet the diverse needs of DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.

Jamie Viebach, who joined Illinois Extension last summer as program coordinator for the DuPage County Master Gardeners, now moves into the educator position with passion and experience.

“For nearly 20 years, she organized conservation efforts and taught Illinois residents of all ages about plants and the environment,” Illinois Extension County Director Deanna Roby-Vorgias said in a news release. “We are excited to expand how she shares her knowledge of home landscaping, native plants and gardening to help the people and partners in our communities.”

Viebach discovered her love of gardening and outdoors as a child, following her grandfather around as he grew prize-winning tomatoes and peppers. Today, she enjoys helping people and plants thrive by sharing research-backed horticultural advice to improve the community and protect the environment.

“Whether it’s growing our own vegetables or tending to flower beds, I feel like we instinctively know that spending time outside makes us feel better, both physically and mentally,” Viebach said. “We at Extension are uniquely positioned to help people gain a better understanding and appreciation of their outdoor environment. Whether you live in an apartment, on a quarter acre, or 60 acres, we’re here to help with research-backed information to grow better flowers, fruit, vegetables and more.”

Viebach brings extensive knowledge from her work with The Conservation Foundation, Land Conservancy of Will County and the Forest Preserve District of Will County. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Clarke College and a master’s in environmental biology from Governor’s State University. Contact Viebach at jviebach@illinois.edu or 630-955-1123.