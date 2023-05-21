Extension, 4-H Foundation hosting pork chop dinner fundraiser June 15

Get a tasty dinner in a convenient drive-thru format and support your local community, all with the Friends of Extension and 4-H Foundation Pork Chop Dinner set for June 15. The annual fundraiser supports University of Illinois Extension, 4-H and Master Gardener programs in Kendall County.

Tickets are on sale now for a pickup pork dinner which will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the University of Illinois Extension office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville. Each meal includes pork option, applesauce, coleslaw, baked beans, dinner roll and cookie. Options include: a two-chop dinner for $14, one-chop dinner for $12, two porkburgers for $10 or one porkburger for $8.

Tickets will be available through 4-H members and the Kendall County Extension office until June 1. A limited number will be available at the door for an extra charge of $1 ticket.

The Kendall County Pork Producers donate their time to grill the fresh pork chops and porkburgers. Volunteers from Friends of Extension, 4-H Foundation, Extension Council, Master Gardeners and 4-H also donate their time to help.

All proceeds help support community programs provided by Illinois Extension in Kendall County, including 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and Nutrition and Wellness.

To learn more or buy tickets, call the Extension office at 630-553-5823 or visit the Yorkville office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.