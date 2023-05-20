Local student honored at Deaf and Hard of Hearing Advocate of the Year event

Students, staff, community members and families from throughout Chicagoland gathered at the annual Advocate of the Year event at 176 W. Banquets in Joliet on April 11. The event is designed to honor students who demonstrate exceptional self-advocacy skills while encouraging those still developing those skills.

Among those honored was Maddie McBride, a freshman at Yorkville Christian High School and a resident of Minooka. She received the Award of Distinction.

Nominations were submitted by teachers; each student nominated entered a video submission that demonstrated their ability to describe their own skills/needs and examples of how they have advocated for themselves. The winners were announced at the event and were awarded monetary prizes, gifts and a trophy.

The Advocate of the Year event began in 2005 and is organized by LASEC (Lockport Area Special Education Cooperative) and sponsored by several of the participating school districts plus Katie Ward, Christy Brand, 176 W. Banquets, Illinois Service Resource Center and Sorenson.

The luncheon provides students with an opportunity to meet other deaf and hard of hearing students and successful deaf and hard of hearing adult role models.