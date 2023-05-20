Local historian to lead June 4 program at Chapel on the Green

The program “A Conversation About the Anti-Slavery Movement in Kendall County and Congregationalism” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Chapel on the Green, 107 W. Center in Yorkville.

Local historian Roger Matile will lead the presentation. He has received recognition and awards for his local history articles in the Record Newspapers and for the Illinois State Historical Society. He is the volunteer director of the Little White School Museum in Oswego and a member of the board of the Oswegoland Heritage Association.

The public is invited. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Built in 1855 as the Yorkville Congregational Church, Chapel on the Green is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue. It is operated by the Chapel on the Green NFP.