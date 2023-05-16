Elected Bristol-Kendall fire district trustees make history with swearing-in ceremony

YORKVILLE – It was a historic moment as five Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District trustees took the oath of office on May 15.

Board President Ken Johnson and trustees Marty Schwartz, Jeff Farren, Gary Schlapp and Darrin Peterson, the top five vote-getters in the April 4 election, were sworn in by fire Chief Jim Bateman.

Until now, the district’s trustees had been appointed by the Kendall County Board, but a pandemic-related controversy over the dismissal of a firefighter in the fall of 2021 resulted in a referendum the following spring to make the board an elected body.

Voters approved the ballot initiative, and the first-ever election for the five available seats on the district board on April 4 produced 12 candidates.

Johnson, Schwartz, Farren and Schlapp were all incumbent board members who had voted to dismiss a firefighter who refused to comply with an order to either be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or submit to weekly testing.

A slate of five candidates critical of the board’s handling of the case, including Peterson, sought to make a complete replacement of the incumbent board.

However, the four incumbents racked up the biggest vote totals, with Peterson placing fifth. A fifth incumbent, Phyllis Yabsley, decided not to run for election after serving 17 years as an appointed trustee.

“It was very refreshing to me to see that a lot of people think we are doing a good job,” Johnson said.

Asked about the controversy over the firefighter’s dismissal, Johnson has no regrets.

“I would do it again,” Johnson said.

“I’m still excited. I think we have a great group and I think we’re going to work together.” — Darrin Peterson, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District trustee

Peterson, who spoke out against the board’s actions at a well-attended meeting when the trustees voted to dismiss the firefighter, is taking an optimistic view.

“I’m still excited. I think we have a great group and I think we’re going to work together,” Peterson said. “A difference of opinion on one thing doesn’t mean we can’t work together.”

Peterson, who retired as a captain with the St. Charles Fire Department after 30 years of service, said it is important that voters were able to make the choice.

“It’s great that citizens had a voice,” Peterson said.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas.

The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 25 full-time employees, about 30 part-time individuals and a command staff of five.

Johnson said the key challenge facing the fire district is keeping those employees it has trained and placed on the firefighting force. A new contract with the firefighters’ union will help, he said.

Under the three-year deal, new firefighters earn $68,500 a year, Bateman said, with a 3.25% increase each year.

At the next board meeting, trustees will draw lots to determine the length of their terms, in accordance with Illinois election law.

Two members will get two-year terms, two will be assigned four-year terms and one will receive a six-year term, Bateman said.