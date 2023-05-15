Plano police find no threat to Emily G. Johns students, staff following investigation

Plano police say there is no active threat to students or staff at Emily G. Johns School as a result of a threatening message found at the school Monday, May 15.

In a statement posted to social media, police said their School Resource Officer responded at 12:30 p.m. to the school at 430 Mitchell Drive after a message that read “Shooting at 2 tomorrow” was found in a girl’s restroom.

Police said an 11-year-old juvenile was identified in connection with the message following an extensive investigation by the school’s administrative team and the SRO.

“At this time, there is no active threat to students or staff, and the investigation is ongoing as to the consequences that will be forthcoming,” police said.