Master Gardener May 20 plant sale features vegetable and native plants

Build up your gardens and pick up free advice at the annual Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the University of Illinois Extension office in Yorkville.

Local Master Gardener volunteers started hundreds of native plants and vegetable seedlings for the event, including 15 tomato varieties and nine peppers, ranging from sweet to mild to hot. Plus, Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Plant sale payments may be made by credit or cash, and proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects. The sale will be at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville, about 1 mile south of Route 71. Find details and an anticipated plant list at go.illinois.edu/KendallMGPlantSale.

For questions, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the event coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.