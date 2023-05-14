Kendall Retired Teachers Association hosting bus trip to see the Cubs play the Rays

The Kendall Retired Teachers Association is hosting its annual trip to a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, May 31.

Game time is 1:20 p.m. and the Cubs will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The $70 fee includes charter bus, game ticket, prizes and refreshments on the bus. The bus will leave the parking lot at the JCPenney store at Route 30 and Route 34 at the Ogden Hill shopping center in Montgomery at 10:15 a.m.

For information and to buy tickets, call Jim Hissong, KRTA president, at 630-553-9153.