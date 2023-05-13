IVVC students bring home medals from SkillsUSA State Conference

Indian Valley Vocational Center has the opportunity each year to send students to the SkillsUSA Illinois State Leadership and Skills Conference, a trade, technical and leadership conference that exhibits more than 140 occupational programs, more than 600 business partners and exceeds 10,000 members. Students from all over the state are invited to test and compete in their Career and Tech Education field.

This year, IVVC took 37 students to the state conference. Students were vigorously tested and required to perform their skills to the best of their ability during this three-day conference in Peoria. IVVC students competed in Advertising Design, Carpentry, Computer Programming, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Emergency Medical Technician, Firefighting, First Aid / CPR, Medical Terminology, Nurse Assisting, Practical Nursing, Welding, Welding Fabrication and Welding Sculpture.

This year, IVVC students brought home 10 medals. The gold medalists have the opportunity to move on and compete in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia in June.

The winners of this year’s SkillsUSA Illinois Championship are Adam Edwards, Sandwich High School, Gold in Carpentry; Grace Robinette, Yorkville High School, Gold in Practical Nursing; and Gerorge Baumann, Hinckley-Big Rock High School; Andrew Harrelson, Plano High School and Robert Galvan from Hinckely-Big Rock High School Gold in Welding and Fabrication; Cheyenne Fay, Indian Creek High School and Soraya Partida, Yorkville High School Silver in Emergency Medical Technician; Bryan Gorsky, Hinckley-Big Rock High School, Silver in Firefighting; Addison Sweeny, Yorkville High School, Silver in Practical Nursing; and Gavin Kearns, Yorkville High School, Silver in Welding Sculpture.