Davis hosting breakfast for local pastors, church leaders

State Representative Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, is inviting local pastors and church leaders to a complimentary breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 24 at his district office at 1921 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville.

“I wanted to host an event where local pastors and church leaders can come together to discuss the intersection of faith and politics,” Davis said in a news release. “Anyone involved in their local church can attend. This is a time to connect over our shared faith and discuss how we can work to benefit the communities of District 75.”

RSVP is required to attend. To save your spot, email davisstaff@ilhousegop.org.

