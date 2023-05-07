Open Door Rehabilitation Center planning 30th annual golf outing

Open Door Rehabilitation Center will host its 30th annual golf outing at Bliss Creek Golf Club in Sugar Grove on Friday, June 16. There will be a Hawaiian Luau theme at the event.

The community event will kick-off with a golf ball drop raffle at 12:30 p.m. The outing includes 18 holes, fun contests, complimentary drinks, free range tokens and a steak dinner.

Organizers encourage all golfers to consider coming out to support programs and services for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to any organization or individual looking to donate. Those interested will be recognized in the Open Door newsletter, website, banquet program and Facebook posts. Sponsorships of $250 and greater will receive special signage on the golf course.

For more information, or to register, visit odrc.org or contact Kayla Gomez at 815-786-8468 ext. 222.