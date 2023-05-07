Kendall County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale set for May 20

Build up your gardens and pick up free advice at the annual Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the University of Illinois Extension office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville, about one mile south of Route 71, in Yorkville.

Local Master Gardener volunteers started hundreds of vegetable seedlings and native plants for the event, including 15 tomato varieties and nine peppers, ranging from sweet to mild to hot. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Plant sale payments may be made by credit or cash this year, and proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects.

For information, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the event coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.