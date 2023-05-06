Oswego museum to observe Historic Preservation Month with urban barn tour

The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, will observe National Historic Preservation Month on Saturday, May 13, with a tour of historic town barns in Oswego as the heritage association’s Ted Clauser and Linda Heap Dean, assisted by museum staff, present “Oswego History Tour ­Urban Barns.”

The tour, expected to last about an hour, will leave the Little White School Museum at noon and return there about an hour later.

Registration with the Oswegoland Park District, $5 for park district residents, is required for this popular program aimed at participants 16 and older. To register, call 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/. Space is limited for this walk co-hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the park district. Early registration is urged because these popular tours fill quickly.

Many people think barns can only be found on the area’s farms. But town barns were once important to urban residents in the 19th and early 20th centuries before the advent of automobiles. Town barns housed family cows, horses and chickens, and stored buggies and sleighs. Learn about the history of in-town barns while visiting the sites of several of the architecturally interesting structures still standing in and near Oswego’s historic downtown.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the heritage association and the Oswegoland Park District. For more information about the museum, call 630-554-2999 or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.