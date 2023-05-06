Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Deputy Paul Kubinski has been named Employee of the First Quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor of the Operations Division for his exemplary performance.

Kubinski has been with the sheriff’s office since April 2009 and is currently assigned to the Crisis Intervention and Elderly Services unit. Since joining the Sheriff’s Office, Kubinski has provided exemplary service to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County. He has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, dedication to service and distinguished leadership ability.

Kubinski has taken on numerous responsibilities including the development of the mental health program at the Sheriff’s Office. This program is a collaboration between multiple agencies that focus on providing critical services to citizens in need.

As part of this effort, he has organized regular meetings which bring community stakeholders and representatives from numerous public service and mental health organizations together to discuss ways to work together to deliver the most effective care to those in need.

Kubinski has worked with the leadership team of the newly created Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCR-T) to facilitate members of the MCR-T to work out of law enforcement facilities throughout the county to help gain an understanding of how we can best integrate our responses to provide the best services possible for our community.

Through Kubinski’s tireless efforts, the citizens of Kendall County are being provided the resources necessary to support their mental health and well-being.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff, or call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for information.