Hell’s BBQ to buy another smoker, make other improvements with Oswego loan

Hell’s BBQ in Oswego will be able to install a new drive-thru telecom system along with another BBQ smoker and fencing as a result of a $30,000 loan from the village.

Village trustees unanimously approved the loan during a special Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday night. The loan will pay for about half of the project’s cost, which is estimated at $66,000.

Hell’s BBQ opened last November at 1019 Station Dr. in the Oswego Junction shopping center In Oswego. The village’s revolving loan fund will pay for the loan.

The fund, which has a reserve balance of $514,453, was established to provide financial assistance to new or expanding businesses within Oswego.

“This program is used for any business in the community that wants to improve the inside or exterior of their building so long as the project is permanent and enhances the value of the building,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said.

The loan term will be for 10 years with an interest rate on the outstanding balance at 3%. The monthly payment will be approximately $289.68 per month for 120 months.

Hell’s BBQ owner Keith Richards said the restaurant has done overwhelming business since opening. The restaurant currently is open only on the weekends, but Richards said he hopes that will change soon.

Being able to add another smoker will help the situation, Richards said. Another reason for the restaurant’s limited hours is because of a staff shortage.

“It’s been a labor issue,” he said. “And it takes 12 to 14 hours for some of the meat to smoke, so not being able to have an additional smoker has been a challenge. This will help.”

Trustees supported the project.

“I’ve heard wonderful things about your barbecue,” trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said. “I’m definitely behind supporting you and investing in your business.”