May 02, 2023
Kendall Retired Teachers Association hosting bus trip to Cubs game May 31

By Shaw Local News Network

(Sandy Bressner)

The Kendall Retired Teachers Association is hosting their annual trip to a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, May 31.

Game time is 1:20 p.m. and the Cubs will play the Tampa Bay Rays.

The $70 fee includes charter bus, game ticket, prizes and refreshments on the bus.

The bus will leave the parking lot at the JCPenney store at Route 30 and Route 34 at the Ogden Hill shopping center in Montgomery at 10:15 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please call Jim Hissong, KRTA president, at 630-553-9153.