Association for Individual Development to host Summer Stroll & Roll June 11

Association for Individual Development (AID) is hosting the second annual AID Summer Stroll & Roll at 9 a.m. on June 11 at Peck Farm, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva. All proceeds help AID provide services for individuals with developmental, behavioral and crisis needs across Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, McHenry and suburban Cook County communities.

Registered participants will receive a three-quarter sleeve t-shirt and complimentary breakfast refreshments during the event. Various booths will be setup for attendees to learn about AID programs and hear from individuals and families with lived experience

Participants can save with early bird pricing when registering online until May 1. To register for the Summer Stroll & Roll or to learn more about the event, visit aidcares.org/summer.

Since 1961, AID has served individuals with developmental, intellectual, physical and/or mental health challenges, those who have suffered a trauma and those at risk. Vital, life-enriching services that promote the highest level of independence and community participation include: autism programs; permanent supportive housing; in-home support; career planning and vocational preparation; job placement and on-the-job coaching services; crisis intervention; victims services; behavioral intervention; health and wellness; community education; and advocacy. Learn more by visiting AID online at AIDcares.org.