Memorials for former Oswegoland Park District director benefit Oswego museum

While he worked for the Oswegoland Park District, Robert K. “Bert” Gray was one of the strongest supporters of the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s mission to restore Oswego’s historic Little White School and to turn it into a community museum.

And, according to Little White School Museum director Roger Matile, Gray’s support has continued, even after his death this past December.

“Bert directed that memorials in his name be sent to the heritage association to be used in its mission to preserve the Oswego area’s history,” Matile said. “So far, we’ve received more than $1,000 in memorials in his name.”

Memorial donations to the museum are deposited in the heritage association’s endowment fund. When the fund was established, the group’s board of directors voted to keep fund’s principal intact to assure the museum’s collections will always have funds available to protect and preserve them. By board vote, the fund’s earnings may be used for specific purposes.

Matile noted that Gray’s tenure with the park district almost exactly mirrored efforts to preserve and restore the Little White School. Completed in 1850 as a Methodist-Episcopal Church, the congregation served the community until it dissolved due to financial problems in 1913. Two years later, the Oswego Grade School District bought the building as classroom space for primary students. First as a one-room school, then divided into two classrooms, and finally with the construction of a third classroom onto the rear of the building, it was used as classroom space until 1964.

After that, used as school district storage space, the old building was allowed to deteriorate until the heritage association was established in 1976—the same year Gray started work with the park district—to save and restore it, and to eventually create a local history museum in it.

Restoration work, much of it done by volunteers, began in 1977. With exterior restoration nearly completed, the original community historical museum in the 1936 classroom addition opened in 1983. Interior restoration of the museum’s main room was not finished until 2002, just a year before Gray left the park district to become the executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.

“Ford Lippold, the park district’s first executive director, was a strong supporter and organizer of the heritage association’s restoration and museum creation efforts,” Matile noted. “Ford, like so many Oswego residents of that era, had gone to school in the building and he pledged the park district’s support for the project.”

Lippold coordinated an agreement between the park district, the Oswego School District (which owned the building), and the heritage association that laid out each organization’s responsibilities. The school district would maintain ownership of the building, the park district would maintain the building and grounds—named Heritage Park—while the heritage association would be responsible for coordinating and funding the restoration, and would also own the museum’s collections of photos, artifacts and archival documents. The school district transferred ownership of the building to the park district in 2010, but the park district and the heritage association still maintain a close working partnership to operate the museum.

When Gray succeeded Lippold as executive director, he enthusiastically maintained the park district’s strong support for the restoration and museum projects.

“Just before he left Oswego for Champaign, Bert got the process in motion to hire museum assistants to staff the museum’s reception desk,” Matile recalled. “The first part-time staffers were hired later that summer. Previously, heritage association volunteers opened the museum twice a month for a couple hours on Sunday afternoons. That expanded to 23 hours a week starting in mid-September 2003.”

Even after he left Oswego for other jobs in Illinois, Gray maintained his interest in the museum and its operations, according to Matile.

“Bert maintained his heritage association membership, and was a frequent financial donor,” Matile noted. “And whenever he was in the area he always made sure to drop in to see how things were going.”

Matile noted that heritage association memorials like Gray’s are a good way to honor the memories of friends and relatives. Donations to the heritage association, a federal 501(c)3 not for profit corporation, are tax-deductible in accord with current tax law.

Memorial checks to the Oswegoland Heritage Association to be used in support of the Little White School Museum should be made out to the Oswegoland Heritage Association and mailed to Memorial Chair, Box 23, Oswego, IL 60543.

“Memorial donations all go into our endowment fund to be maintained for the long-term support and safety of our museum’s collections, which now total well over 35,000 items,” Matile said. “We mention donor’s and honorees’ names in the organization’s newsletter and the names of both the person honored and donors are maintained in a memorial book kept at the museum’s reception desk. Visitors are always welcome to look through the memorial books.”

Regular museum hours are Thursday and Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Monday, 4 to 9 p.m. The museum, located at 72 Polk St., just two blocks east of Oswego’s historic downtown business district, is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information on the Little White School Museum and the Oswegoland Heritage Association, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, call 630-554-2999, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.