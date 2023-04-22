Oswego museum holding free historic clothing program April 27

Through the centuries, Americans invested a tremendous amount of labor, materials and money into making and maintaining their wardrobes.

At 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, the Little White School Museum will host a free program on “The Life Cycle of Clothing,” recounting how our 19th century ancestors viewed and used clothes, a program that should be of interest to everyone interested in the historic use and production of textiles.

The museum is located at 72 Polk St. (Polk at Jackson), just two blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district.

During the settlement era here in the Fox Valley, much of the settlers’ clothing was made by hand using cloth they produced themselves, either wool from sheep grown on their own farms or linen, created from flax, another pioneer crop.

James Sheldon Barber, a young man who arrived in Oswego from Smyrna, New York in 1843 noted in a letter to his parents that clothing was available to be made locally, but prices were higher on the Illinois frontier than back in New York: “I have not bought any clothes yet but the prices of making is a trifle higher here than there…as to mending I have done that myself what I have had done.”

This free presentation, in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, the Oswegoland Park District and the Little White School Museum, will explore the life cycle of clothing during the 1800s, including the materials used to make it as well as how it was created, mended, remade, washed and ultimately recycled. Highlighted will be examples of historic garments and artifacts from the Illinois State Museum’s collection.

While registration is not required—walk-ins are welcome the evening of the program—doing so will be helpful. To register, visit bit.ly/lwsmwinter or call the park district at 630-554-1010.

For more information on the Little White School Museum, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, call 630-554-2999, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.