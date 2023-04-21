Kendall County Master Gardeners host annual plant sale May 20

Give your gardens a boost and give back to the community with the annual Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20.

Local Master Gardener volunteers started hundreds of vegetable seedlings and native plants for the event, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension office in Yorkville.

The 2023 sale will feature several varieties of tomatoes and peppers, along with nursery-stock perennials and native plants. Master Gardeners also will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Plant sale payments may be made by credit or cash this year, and proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects. The event will be at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, about one mile south of Route 71.

For questions, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the event coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.