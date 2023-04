Earthmover Credit Union (ECU) will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. The event is open to the public and will be held at ECU’s main branch at 2205 Baseline Road in Oswego.

During the event, Versiti Blood Center will provide a mobile coach that will accommodate up to two people at a time. Anyone interested in scheduling a donation time or with questions regarding the blood drive can call Jennifer at 630-966-2367. Walk-ins are welcome.