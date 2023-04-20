Kendall County officials eye early June opening for Eldamain Road bridge over the Fox River

The Eldamain Road bridge is expected to open in about six weeks, providing Kendall County area motorists with a much-needed north-south connection mid-way between Yorkville and Plano.

Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas said the dates are tentative, but it appears the county will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 31 and then open the bridge to vehicle traffic the following day.

The guest list for the ribbon-cutting is expected to be extensive, Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said, with local, state and federal elected office-holders, transportation officials and community leaders to be on-hand.

At 1,557 feet, the Eldamain span is the county’s longest bridge.

It is the eighth Fox River crossing site in Kendall County and the first since the opening of the Orchard Road bridge in 2001 in Oswego.

The new north-south river crossing site is about halfway between the Route 47 bridge in downtown Yorkville and the Fox River Drive bridge just south of Plano, a 5-mile gap.

The bridge will be known officially as the Francis C. Klaas Bridge, in honor of the county’s highway engineer, who has been planning, designing and overseeing the project since he joined the staff in 1991.

Construction for the bridge structure began March 10, 2021, and the work was proceeding so rapidly that completion was expected before the end of that year. However, a quarry workers’ strike during the spring and summer brought production of concrete to a grinding halt across northern Illinois, slowing down the project.

However work is still ahead of the original schedule, which called for completion of the bridge project by mid-summer 2023.

When the bridge opens, it is expected to change driving patterns and promote economic development in Kendall County.

The alternative is hoped to provide motorists crossing the bridge in downtown Yorkville with some relief from heavy truck traffic.

The bridge has a two-lane roadway deck, as well as a pedestrian and bicycle path that is protected from the vehicle lanes by a concrete parapet wall. The roadway has the potential for expansion to four lanes.

The project extends from River Road just north of the Fox River to Route 71 and farther south on West High Point Road.

The key connection created by the bridge will be from U.S. Route 34 to Illinois Route 71, two of Kendall County’s principal east-west thoroughfares.

At the southern end of the project, drawings have been rendered to show a future Lisbon Road extension, making a connection with Walker Road to the south, but there are no immediate plans to carry out the extension.

To the north, the existing Eldamain Road extends all the way to Kane County.

Eldamain Road is the boundary between Plano and Yorkville. Both municipalities and the county are looking at the road as an engine of economic development.

Motorists traveling the extension south of the bridge will find themselves on a wide-open, two-lane roadway, with the traffic lanes separated by an 18-foot median with concrete curbs. On the outside will be a wide shoulder and an open ditch drainage system.

The extension intersects with Fox Road, just north of the railroad tracks, at a point where the east-west roadway takes a short jog on a north-south axis, linking with West High Point Road to the south.

Instead of a conventional intersection, the connection at Eldamain and Fox roads is a roundabout, allowing traffic to flow in one direction around a central island, increasing safety and eliminating the need for a traffic signal.

Initially, the roundabout at Eldamain and Fox roads will have legs on the north, south and west sides. An eastern leg could be added later.

The $35 million project included $18 million for the bridge itself, while the roadwork came in at another $17 million.

The bridge includes about 5 million pounds of structural steel and 1 million pounds of steel rebar.