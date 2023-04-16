Oswego native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

Petty Officer 3rd Class Fultona Archbold, a native of Oswego, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Archbold joined the Navy nearly four years ago. Today, he serves as an electronics technician aboard USS Mesa Verde.

”I knew the Navy could provide me with the skills to help people, which is what I like doing,” Archbold said in a news release.

Growing up in Oswego, Archbold attended Park View Christian Academy and graduated in 2017.

Skills and values similar to those found in Oswego are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

”I learned to work hard,” Archbold said. “I know work always needs done, so I do it.”

These lessons have helped Archbold while serving aboard USS Mesa Verde.

USS Mesa Verde is an amphibious transport dock. According to Navy officials, these types of warships embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

As a member of the Navy, Archbold is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

”Our presence reminds other nations that we don’t stand for bullying of the United States or our allies,” Archbold said. “We project power all over the world.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

”Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations said in the release. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Archbold and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

”I’m proud to have received a flag letter of commendation for an ammunition onloading,” Archbold said. “It’s not my job, but I volunteered to do it for four straight days to make sure we were ready for deployment.”

As he and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

”I come into work and do what’s needed to make sure everyone goes home safely to their homes and families,” Archbold said.

He is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

”I want to thank my mom and dad and my family back home for supporting me and my leadership for being there when I needed help and guidance,” Archbold said.