April 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Don’t miss ‘Oswego’s Curious Collections’ at the Little White School Museum

By Shaw Local News Network
Little White School Museum Manager Anne Jordan makes some last minute adjustments to a carousel zebra, part of the museum’s latest seasonal exhibit, “Oswego’s Curious Collections.” (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

History can be odd sometimes, and so are some of the items people have decided to keep throughout the years, from a fashionable woman’s caplet, possibly made of dog or monkey fur, to Victorian postcards with locks of hair to a metal model of the human body, the Little White School Museum’s latest seasonal exhibit includes some of the museum’s oddest, most unusual, and sometimes downright weird objects, some that have never been exhibited before.

The exhibit in the museum’s main Roger Matile Room, will run now through June 3. Regular hours are Thursday and Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Monday, 4 to 9 p.m. The museum, located at 72 Polk St., just two blocks east of Oswego’s historic downtown business district, is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.