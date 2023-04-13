Kendall County State’s Attorney elected as a chairman of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois Executive Board

YORKVILLE - The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that State’s Attorney Eric Weis was recently elected to be one of three chairmen of the Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois Executive Board.

Weis joins current chairmen Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois is part of a national, non-profit organization of over 300 police chiefs, sheriffs, State’s Attorneys and prosecutors from across Illinois. Its purpose is to voice support for evidence-based programs and policies that will promote public safety by ensuring kids are prepared for successful lives.]

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois has played a critical role in ensuring that investments in programs such as early childhood education, after school programs, and other early intervention programs help to reduce the number of kids from entering the criminal justice system.

Weis has been a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois Executive Board since 2006. He has been a member of the Executive Board since 2015. Weis has met with several legislative and executive leaders on both sides of the isle on behalf of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois.

Weis has testified before the General Assembly on the importance of funding affordable childcare for working parents, early childhood education programs and after school facilities and activities. Weis knows the importance of providing programs and funding now to prevent future crime.

In a statement, Weis said is humbled by the continued support and confidence from the members of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois.