The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 Auxiliary is holding a fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Culver’s restaurant, 1745 Marketplace Drive.

When ordering a meal, diners should mention that they are there for the Yorkville American Legion Auxiliary fundraiser.

Culver’s will donate a portion of the purchase proceeds to Auxiliary Unit 489. Funds raised will support programs that benefit veterans, current members of the armed forces and their families.