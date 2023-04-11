Seats still available for Saturday bus tour of Oswego’s historic industrial sites

Find out about Oswego’s industrial past when the “Made in Oswego” label appeared on products from home gas light generators to lightning rods when the Oswegoland Heritage Association partners with the Oswegoland Park District to present “Oswego History Tour – Industrial Sector” at noon this Saturday, April 15.

Interested area residents are urged to reserve their seats soon because space is limited for this informative and popular tour designed to answer Oswego’s history questions you didn’t know existed.

The tour begins and ends at the museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, and will last about an hour. Registration is required; cost is $5 for park district residents and $10 for non-residents online through the park district website, bit.ly/lwsmwinter.

Heritage association and park district historians will guide participants around the community to identify and learn about the village’s once-thriving industrial sites. Many area residents are unaware that between 1840 and 1910 Oswego even had an industrial section—missing knowledge this fascinating tour will provide.

For more information about the Little White School Museum, the Oswegoland Heritage Association, Oswego area history or other museum programming, call the museum at 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.