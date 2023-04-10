Indian Valley Vocational Center program receives steel donation from Henderson Engineering Co.

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Vocational Center’s welding and fabrication program recently received a donation of steel from Henderson Engineering Co. of Sandwich.

The donation of I-beams, steel pipes and steel plates gives the welding students materials for enhanced hands-on learning experiences in many welding types and processes.

Henderson Engineering also provides students with opportunities for industry visits. Henderson employees show IVVC welding students their entire process, taking a plain piece of steel to a complete dryer system that is ready to be shipped out to Ford or Tesla.

Henderson Engineering has employed more than 12 students from the IVVC welding and fabrication program over the past several years. Jobs include certified pressure vessel welders, certified structural welders and assemblers.

As a business partner, Henderson has supported IVVC with other donations in the past.

IVVC officials extended their thanks to Henderson Engineering for its continued support.