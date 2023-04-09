Funds still available for those in need to help pay energy bills

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Kendall and Grundy counties, administered by the Kendall County Health Department, still has funds available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, electric bills and furnace assistance.

LIHEAP provides a one-time benefit to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31. Households in need are encouraged to apply. After May 31, there will be no funds available for gas or electric until after Oct. 1.

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from LIHEAP.

Water and sewer cost assistance is available until Aug. 31, and then will no longer be available as a continuing program. Apply for water and sewer assistance on the same application as LIHEAP.

Applications will be taken at the Kendall County Health Department, 811 W. John St. in Yorkville, and the Grundy office at 1802 N. Division St. in Morris.

For information on income guidelines, required documentation and to make an appointment, call 630-553-9100 in Kendall County or 815-941-3262 in Grundy County.