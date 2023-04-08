Score with Heartland Bank program donates over $900 to local schools

For the 10th year, Heartland Bank and Trust Company has donated to community schools through the Score with Heartland Bank program.

In total, $909 was donated to schools throughout the community. Donations were presented to Plano, Yorkville, Yorkville Christian, Newark and Somonauk high schools.

Launched in 2013, the program donates $1 for each free throw made at local high school varsity home boys and girls games during the regular and post seasons.

“We strive to find ways to reach out to our local communities and give back,” Deanne Conterio, Heartland Bank’s retail banking director said in a news release. “Through our Score with Heartland Bank program, we are able to financially support local schools and create additional excitement for each free throw made.”