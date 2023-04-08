Oswego museum’s historic bus tour to focus on goods made in the village

Find out about Oswego’s industrial past when the “Made in Oswego” label appeared on products from home gas light generators to lightning rods when the Oswegoland Heritage Association partners with the Oswegoland Park District to present “Oswego History Tour – Industrial Sector” at noon Saturday, April 15.

From the mid-19th century through the first decade of the 20th century, Oswego was a largely self-contained community with everything from a thriving downtown business district to manufacturers of everything from cigars to windmills.

Starting when the minibus leaves the museum at noon, heritage association and park district historians will lead participants around the community to locate the small town’s thriving industrial sites. Many area residents are unaware that between 1840 and 1910 Oswego even had an industrial section – missing knowledge this fascinating tour will provide.

The tour, which begins and ends at the museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, will last for about an hour. Registration is required; cost is $5 for park district residents and $10 for nonresidents online through the park district website, bit.ly/lwsmwinter.

Interested residents are urged to reserve their seats soon because space is limited for this informative and popular tour designed to answer Oswego’s history questions you didn’t know existed.

For information about the Little White School Museum, the Oswegoland Heritage Association, Oswego area history, or other museum programming, call the museum at 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.