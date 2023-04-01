Kendall SWCD accepting orders for spring fish and tree sales

The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the spring 2023 tree and fish sales.

Fish sale order forms are due to the SWCD office by Tuesday, April 4. The pickup for preordered fish will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Kendall County SWCD office, 7775A Route 47, Yorkville.

Tree sale order forms are due to the office by Thursday, April 13, and the pickup for preordered trees will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the office.

Order forms are available at kendallswcd.org or by calling the office at 630-553-5821, ext 3.