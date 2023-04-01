Few power outages remain in Kendall County Saturday after storms

Most residents in Kendall County have their power restored Saturday after severe storms rolled through the area Friday night.

According to ComEd’s power outage map, about 150 customers in Montgomery remain without power at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, there is wind damage, as well as downed power lines and trees. The following roads were closed Friday night as crews worked to clean the area and assess damage:

Main Street between Jefferson and Mill (west of the river)

River Street between Jefferson and Mill (west of the river)

Broadway Street (east of the river)

Catherine Lane (east of the river)

Calls to the Montgomery Police Department were not immediately returned Saturday morning.