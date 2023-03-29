Oswegoland Park District recognized for excellence in financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Oswegoland Park District for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The park district undergoes rigorous audits and a financial report is prepared and shared with the community every year. The report is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The park district has received the award annually since 2011. The report is available online at oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (CAFR Program) in 1945 to encourage state and local government entities to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.