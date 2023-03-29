Oswego attorney named to Kendall County State’s Attorney Civil Division post

YORKVILLE - Ryan Zaborowski of Oswego has been named an assistant state’s attorney with the Civil Division of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Zaborowski already has considerable experience in the public realm, representing municipalities including Montgomery, Aurora and Sugar Grove.

He is a 2011 graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law and started his legal career in private practice.

Zaborowski was introduced to the Kendall County Board on March 21 by State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

The opening in the Civil Division has created last year when Leslie Johnson, who was serving as the Civil Division chief, took on the new role of Human Resources Director for the entire county government.

As a result assistant state’s attorney Jim Webb was promoted to Civil Division chief, resulting in the opening to which Zaborowski was appointed by Weis.

The Civil Divison’s attorneys represent the Kendall County Board and county offices for any contracts, governmental agreements or lawsuits.