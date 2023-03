The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, will host an Easter Egg make and take family craft activity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Admission is $10 per person and open to the public.

Participants will be able to paint and decorate cardboard eggs. Attendees can take the egg they decorated home. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.