Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District to join statewide tree planting project

The Kendall County 4-H and the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has partnered to participate in a statewide Oak tree planting project

To build on Illinois Extension’s 4-H Green Communities Tree Program, state-wide funding partners were sought, and volunteers were recruited. Funding was provided by Illinois Forestry Development Council, University of Illinois Extension Foundation, and the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD).

This statewide tree planting initiative is coordinated at the local level by Extension 4-H and the SWCD.

The spring 2023 planting will include 38 Illinois counties from across the state, including Kendall County. Each participating district is supplied with 25 Oak trees to be planted on a public site within the county. A total of 950 four-foot-tall potted Oak trees supplied by Forrest Keeling Nursery of Elsberry, Missouri will be planted this spring across the state.

Throughout Illinois and the Midwest, Oak forests are diminishing and being overtaken by less desirable species. It is projected that some Illinois Oak/Hickory forests will be completely overtaken by Beech and Maple by 2050 if management practices aren’t soon initiated. The emphasis of this tree planting project is to raise awareness of our diminishing Oak forests and to educate youth and community members on the value of native Oak forests and Oak trees in Illinois.

Each participating SWCD will receive 10 White Oak, 10 Red Oak, and 5 Bur Oak with the goal of creating “mini” Oak savannas across the state. The actual planting of the Oak savannas is being done by local 4-H members and volunteers.

The Oswegoland Park District has offered space at their Bluegrass West Park along the bike path for the Oak tree planting.