March 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Kendall County Historical Society hosting pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt this Saturday at Lyon Farm

The Kendall County Historical Society is hosting a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt this Saturday, April 1 at the Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71 near Yorkville.

The pancake breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be children’s crafts and games, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a bake sale and a Raging Waves/Holiday Inn raffle.

The egg hunt will begin at 11:15 a.m. Admission is $5 for all ages and $5 for the pancake breakfast.

KCHS is non-profit organization. All proceeds will benefit the upkeep and maintenance of the buildings and grounds at the Lyon Farm. The event will end at 12:30 p.m.