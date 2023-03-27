Indian Valley Vocational Center announces outstanding spring students

SANDWICH - Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its outstanding spring students. Students are selected by their instructors. The criteria included are qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The Outstanding Spring 2022 Students from the area are: Brooke Keorkunian, Law Enforcement, Newark; Alia Villa, Graphic Design, Plano; Mario Melendez, Welding and Fabrication, Plano; Logan Frantzen, Fire Science, Sandwich; Haydie Thrush, Automotive Technology, Sandwich; Lily Geltz, Sports Medicine, Sandwich; Uziel Galvan, Teaching Methods, Sandwich; Timothy Livsey, Computer Programming and Gaming Technologies, Sandwich; Ashley Hintz, Health Occupations, Sandwich; Ariana Lleshi, Culinary Arts, Sandwich; Domenick “Nick” Divito, Automotive Technology, Yorkville; Noah Tagarao, Computer Technology, Yorkville; Zachary Roth, Welding and Fabrication, Yorkville.