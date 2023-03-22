Wheels of justice keep turning in Boulder Hill double murder case

YORKVILLE – Now that he has been found fit to stand trial, one of the two defendants in a Boulder Hill double homicide case is facing a series of legal proceedings on criminal charges he incurred while in the Kendall County jail.

Jacquarance Handley is already serving the first of three consecutive sentences totaling 22 years in Pontiac Correctional Center on aggravated battery charges for assaulting jail guards while he and another man awaited trial in a 2020 murder case that left two women dead.

Handley, 34, of Joliet and James E. Brown, 29, of North Aurora each have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In what police described as an attempted gangland hit, the two allegedly used an AR-15 rifle to shoot into a home on Sierra Road in unincorporated Boulder Hill the morning of Nov. 11, 2020.

Cassandra Chatman died shortly afterward at a nearby hospital, while her adult daughter, Changina Chatman, died from her injuries several months later.

The intended target of the shooting escaped, sheriff’s police said, while Brown and Handley were arrested within hours of the attack.

A subdued Handley appeared before Circuit Judge Robert Pilmer in the Kendall County Courthouse on March 22, having been transported there from his prison cell in Pontiac.

Hands cuffed and legs shackled, Handley stood next to attorney Chris Wheaton of the Kendall County Public Defender’s Office, flanked a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy and two guards from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Pilmer set a series of trial dates for Handley in May, June, July and August on multiple charges of aggravated battery, along with a charge of criminal damage to government property and another for possession of contraband.

While in the Kendall lock-up, Handley earned a reputation for his habit of smearing human excrement on the walls of his jail cell and throwing feces at guards.

His behavior led to a fitness evaluation by forensic psychiatrist Terry M. Killian of Springfield, who determined that Handley is fit to stand trial.

The results of the evaluation were announced on Feb. 23, clearing the way for Hanley to be tried in the murder case and on the lesser charges.

Handley and Brown are to be tried separately in the murder case, with trial dates expected in the summer or early fall.

Brown remains in the Kendall County jail and is represented by flamboyant Chicago mob lawyer Joe “The Shark” Lopez.

The next courtroom hearing for Brown is set for May 12.